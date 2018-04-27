70-year-old legal executive charged with bribing Traffic Police clerk to get leads

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old legal executive was on Friday (Apr 27) charged with contravening the Official Secrets Act and bribing a Traffic Police clerk, two years after his accomplice was sentenced for the same offences.

Gulzar Raja Singh Sandhu, a legal executive with Clifford Law, allegedly gave clerk Khatijah Manap a total of S$2,500 as a reward for giving him the contact details of traffic accident victims.

He faces eight corruption charges and another 24 charges under the Official Secrets Act for receiving the contact details from Khatijah.

According to court documents produced when Khatijah’s case was heard in 2016, her job as a corporate support officer gave her access to traffic accident investigation reports and personal details in them.

She would pass details of some victims to Raja, who would contact them and recommend that they engage his daughter, a lawyer at the same firm, to help them lodge compensation claims.

Khatijah would also call the victims.

Raja would pay her at least S$200 for every successful “contact” – traffic accident victims who engaged the law firm's services to file their claims.

The duo got to know each other in 2008, after Khatijah herself got involved in an accident.

In July 2016, Khatijah was jailed 18 weeks and ordered to pay a penalty of S$2,500 - the amount in bribes she received.

On Friday, Raja was also charged with instigating another man to withhold information from law enforcement agencies if he was ever questioned on his offer of a referral fee.

For breaching the Official Secrets Act, Raja could be sentenced to up to two years' jail and a fine of up to S$2,000. For bribing, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

