Leggo’s Basil and Sundried Tomato Pesto recalled due to undeclared peanut allergens

SINGAPORE: Leggo's Basil Pesto and Sundried Tomato Pesto have been recalled due to the potential presence of an undeclared peanut allergen.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Feb 7) said in a media release that it has directed the importer, DKSG Marketing Services, to recall the products following an alert from The Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ).

The recall, which is ongoing, affects both Australian products with best before dates earlier than Jan 1, 2022, SFA added.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products and who are allergic to peanuts should not consume them, SFA said.

Consumers may contact the importer, DKSH Marketing Services, at 6867 9100 for enquiries and for exchange or refund of products.

Last month, several brands of pesto from Sacla', Sainsbury’s and Tesco, were recalled due to undeclared peanut allergens.

