Less rain expected in first half of July: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Drier weather is expected in the first half of July compared to the past two weeks, the Meteorological Service said on Monday (Jul 2).



The overall rainfall for the first two weeks of July is likely to be slightly below normal over most parts of Singapore, the Met Service said.

It is likely to be warmer, with the daily temperature forecast to range between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius, it added.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius.

Thundery showers are expected in the late morning and early afternoon on five to seven days.



On one or two days, thundery showers with occasional gusty winds over Singapore can be expected early in the morning.

