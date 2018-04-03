Less than half of private school graduates find full-time work in six months: Survey

SINGAPORE: Less than half of private school students found full-time jobs within six months of their graduation, results of the latest Private Education Institution (PEI) Graduate Employment Survey (GES) showed on Tuesday (Apr 3).

Thirty-seven per cent of the 10,171 students that graduated from full-time external degree programmes between May 2016 and April 2017 responded to the survey, most of whom were fresh graduates.



Only 47.4 per cent of the survey respondents obtained full-time permanent employment in the six months. Overall, 79 per cent found work, which includes permanent, freelance and part-time jobs.



In contrast, the full-time permanent employment rate for the autonomous universities - National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University - was 78.4 per cent, while that for post-National Service polytechnic graduates was 64 per cent.



The survey also showed that the median gross monthly salary of private school graduates working in full-time jobs was S$2,650, while that of fresh autonomous university graduates and post-National Service polytechnic graduates were S$3,400 and S$2,480 respectively.

