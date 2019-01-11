Man arrested after throwing brick on Parliament House driveway

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a man who threw a brick on the driveway of Parliament House on Friday afternoon (Jan 11).

Police said that they were alerted to the case at around 4pm.

The man drove a car onto the driveway of Parliament House and threw a brick on the driveway before driving off, police said. Parliament was not in session at the time.

"The incident happened at the driveway outside the secured main gate of the Parliament House," police added.



(Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The 45-year-old man has been arrested for criminal trespass.

Photos circulating on social media show an alert transmitted to taxi drivers asking them to be on the lookout for a black Lexus SUV that "drove into" Parliament House.



Police added that investigations are ongoing.