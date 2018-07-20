Banned substance sibutramine found in two slimming products sold online: HSA

SINGAPORE: Slimming products Li Da Weight Loss Capsule and Chapter Plus By Backslim have been found to contain the banned substance sibutramine, the Health Sciences Authority said in a news release on Friday (Jul 20), after conducting tests.

Sibutramine has been banned in Singapore since 2010 as users can have an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, HSA said. Consuming it could also lead to breathing difficulties, palpitations, mood swings, hallucinations and hearing of voices.

"Both products were found to be sold on various local online platforms," HSA said in the release. "Our preliminary investigations showed that a number of people may have bought the products online."

One person complained of an increase in heart rate after consuming Chapter Plus purchased online from local company OUR COCOMO, HSA said, adding that the company is assisting with investigations.

Chapter Plus By Backslim was falsely marketed as "100% safe", with "100% natural herbs" and with "no side effects" after consumption, HSA said.

The authority flagged two other products similar to Li Da Weight Loss Capsule that were also found to be adulterated with sibutramine - Li Da DAIDAIHUA Weight Loss Capsule and Lida (Plus).

HSA advised the public to stop consuming Li Da Weight Loss Capsule and Chapter Plus By Backslim and to consult a doctor if they are feeling unwell.

The public should be wary of health products that claim to be safe and promise quick results, HSA said. They should not trust online reviews as they are usually unverified, it added.

"Anyone can sell health products on these e-commerce platforms ... They could potentially be counterfeits or adulterated with undeclared potent or banned ingredients which can seriously harm your health," HSA said.

Sellers or suppliers found guilty of selling illegal health products may be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to S$100,000.

