Li Shengwu’s application to set aside court order dismissed with costs

SINGAPORE: Mr Li Shengwu, the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has had his application to set aside a court order allowing the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to serve papers on him outside Singapore dismissed.

Mr Li’s lawyers told Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Mar 26) that the application was dismissed with costs.

“Earlier today, we attended the hearing of our application before Justice Kannan Ramesh. After considering written and oral submissions, Justice Ramesh dismissed the application with costs,” they said in a statement.

“While Shengwu respects the court’s decision, he is understandably disappointed with the outcome. Given that novel and important legal issues arose for determination, he is currently considering whether to appeal against the decision.”

Mr Li was represented by lawyers Abraham Vergis and Asiyah Arif from Providence Law Asia. The AGC was represented by senior counsel Francis Ng.

Mr Li is being sued by the Government for criticising Singapore’s “pliant court system” and the country’s “very litigious” Government in a Facebook post on Jul 15, 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AGC filed an application in the High Court in August to initiate committal proceedings against Mr Li for contempt of court after he refused to take down the post, although he did amend it to “clarify (his) meaning”.

His comments were made on the back of a public spat between his father, aunt and uncle, PM Lee.

The siblings’ public dispute revolved around the future of the family home at 38 Oxley Road. The house belonged to their late father, Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Mr Li, who is a junior fellow at Harvard University, has said he does not intend to return to Singapore to face the contempt proceedings.



In December last year, Mr Li had instructed his lawyers to challenge a court order allowing the AGC to “personally serve the (lawsuit) on Shengwu in the United States”, the lawyer, Mr Abraham Vergis, said.

