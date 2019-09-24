SPH’s Lianhe Zaobao makes foray into English market with launch of online magazine

SINGAPORE: A new English-language online magazine aimed at offering insights and perspectives on China's developments was launched on Tuesday (Sep 24) by Singapore Press Holdings’ (SPH) Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.



Called ThinkChina, the e-magazine will feature articles translated from the Chinese newspaper. It will have commentaries and analyses from China-focused experts across various fields, including politics, economics, business and culture.



This is the first time Lianhe Zaobao is venturing into English content.



SPH's financial daily the Business Times will share selected articles from ThinkChina weekly, said Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of SPH’s Chinese Media Group, at the launch.

“It is not a round-the-clock news website but one that carries in-depth reports and analyses that are thoughtfully selected from Zaobao, along with contributions from invited writers. We want to give English-language readers a sense of the China that we know,” she said.

Ms Lee added that the online magazine is an extension of Lianhe Zaobao's decision in 2003 to organise its China coverage into a separate section called Zaobao China.

“Sixteen years on, China's presence and influence in this region and the world have strengthened and deepened, and it is even more important today to have a deeper and broader understanding of China.

“Zaobao hopes to break the language and culture barrier, provide our perspectives and contribute to the understanding of China among English-language users in Singapore and the world,” she said.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who was the guest of honour on Tuesday, said China’s rise has captured the attention of global readers. However, the country's size and diversity make it a challenging country to define and report on.

“The information and analysis we receive about it are often incomplete, and even contradictory. What we read can also be shaped by the ideological starting positions of the writers and what the writers wish will happen,” said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Lianhe Zaobao and ThinkChina are well-positioned to bridge this gap, he added, noting that the former has established itself as a keen observer of China over the years, while retaining a “distinctly Singaporean perspective” in its reporting.

Also at the launch was eminent scholar Wang Gungwu, who delivered a 40-minute long keynote speech on how to interpret the words revolution and reform in the context of China's history.