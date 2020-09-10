Liew Mun Leong retires from CAG, other public service and business roles after court's decision on Parti Liyani case

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong announced on Thursday (Sep 10) that he is retiring from his public service and business roles.

This comes after a recent decision by the High Court to acquit his former maid Parti Liyani of charges of stealing from his family.

"After much deliberation, I have decided to bring forward my retirement from the various public service and business roles with Changi Airport Group, Surbana Jurong, Temasek Foundation, and Temasek International with immediate effect," Mr Liew said in a statement to the media.

"Those who know me, will know I am passionate about the roles and missions of these organisations. I do not wish my current situation to be a distraction to their respective boards, management and staff, amidst their many critical priorities."

He added that throughout the investigations and trial, he and his family members had cooperated fully with the police.



"The High Court has made its decision. I have faith in our legal system and respect the decision of the High Court," Mr Liew said.

"I understand that both the Attorney’s General Chambers (AGC) and the police are now conducting reviews of the matter. Should it be required, my family and I will continue to provide full cooperation to both AGC and the police."



A spokesperson for Surbana Jurong said it will issue a statement on Friday.

Mr Liew and his family had accused Ms Parti of theft in 2016. In his statement, he said he made the report as he believed that if "there were suspicions of wrongdoing, it is our civic duty to report the matter to the police and let the authorities investigate accordingly".

During the trial, Mr Liew told the court that he had long suspected Ms Parti of stealing from his family home, but "tolerated" her behaviour.

She was sentenced to two years and two months' jail after she was convicted of four counts of theft in March 2019.

She was acquitted by the High Court last week of all theft charges.

In his ruling, Justice Chan Seng Onn said that the convictions against Ms Parti were "unsafe" due to the presence of an "improper motive" and that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Ms Parti had filed a complaint with the Ministry of Manpower in 2017 about being illegally deployed to clean the home and office of Mr Liew Mun Leong's son Karl.



In 2018, Mr Karl Liew and his mother were issued an advisory and a caution after MOM investigated Ms Parti's complaint.

