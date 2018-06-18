Regional ferry operators to provide better lifejackets by end-2019

SINGAPORE: As part of a new initiative to improve safety at sea, regional ferry operators will be required to provide better lifejackets by the end of 2019, Singapore’s maritime authorities said on Monday (Jun 18).

The current lifejackets, which have strings that need to be tied, are prone to user error and depend on the user to tie them tightly in order to be effective, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

Majestic Dream ferry chief engineer Abdur Rahman with the old string-type jacket. (Photo: Gwyneth Teo)

They will be replaced with buckle-type lifejackets, which are easier and faster to put on in an emergency, MPA said. The new lifejackets also come with a whistle and light, similar to the lifejackets found on aircraft.

(Photos: MPA)

Instead of storing lifejackets in plastic bags, customised metal receptacles will be placed under passenger seats to protect the lifejacket from damage and make it faster for passengers to retrieve one.

Lifejackets will be stored in customised metal receptacles under passenger seats for easier retrieval. (Photo: Gwyneth Teo)

The MPA will set aside up to S$800,000 for a co-funding scheme to help ferry operators defray the cost of buying new lifejackets and upgrading their storage receptacles.

MPA chief executive Andrew Tan said the move will help ensure standardisation in the industry.

"Whenever incidents occur, there is risk to the environment, property, and lives," said Mr Tan. "The incidents over the years are a reminder that we cannot take things for granted. Safety has to be a continuous effort, involving all the stakeholders who have a role to play."

Every year, more than 6.5 million passengers travel between Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia on passenger ferries.

The upgrading of lifejackets is part of the wider Safety@Sea Singapore campaign. As part of the campaign, new posters will be put up with updated safety messages tailored to groups such as bridge teams, crew members, ferry passengers and owners of pleasure crafts.

To encourage ground-up initiatives, MPA will also recognise companies with innovative safety practices with a new Open Category at the Safety@Sea Awards.