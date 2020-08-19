Moments of Life app rebranded as LifeSG, providing ‘one-stop, personalised access’ to more than 40 services

SINGAPORE: From registering the birth of a child to accessing eligibility information on COVID-19-related financial aid, the Moments of Life mobile app has integrated services across government agencies to support citizens’ needs at various milestones since its launch in June 2018.

It has now been rebranded as the LifeSG app, and will provide users “one-stop, personalised access” to more than 40 services – up from 12 – with improved user experience, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) on Wednesday (Aug 19).

Some of the new services include making a Central Provident Fund (CPF) top-up, making housing payments with CPF, as well as applying for a passport, season parking or a PAssion card.

The new interface will display information according to topics of interest, such as family and parenting, work and employment, healthcare, housing and property as well as other frequently used digital services, with more services to be progressively added.

A personalised dashboard gives recommendations on content as well as access guides which simplify processes such as job and preschool searches, with upcoming plans for the dashboard to provide citizens with an overview of key personal information, such as their CPF, housing and education details.

Users can also discover government benefits through features such as the Family Support Calculator.

The app, which is developed by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), will also include upcoming medical and school appointments, as well as reminders for users to complete important applications such as birth registration, baby bonus and primary school registration.

The changes were announced by Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan during a webinar titled Putting People First in Tech Design. The session was part of an ongoing conversation on the Smart Nation held by SNDGG, which comprises the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office – part of the Prime Minister’s Office – and GovTech.

7 IN 10 BIRTH REGISTRATIONS USED APP

When the app was first made available, its purpose was to support parents with children below six years old. It reduced the time spent on birth registration and Baby Bonus application from an hour to 15 minutes, according to the authorities.

Since then, new features have progressively been added to serve citizens in other aspects of their life journey, including an active ageing module for seniors aged 60 and above that was rolled out in September 2019. More recently, an employment support guide for job-seekers was launched in June.

To date, the app has been downloaded more than 165,000 times and facilitated a range of services such as the registration of seven in 10 local newborns; an eligibility checker for more than 30 types of COVID-19 grants and assistance; as well as access to Merdeka Generation e-card and information on personalised benefits.

GovTech CEO Kok Ping Soon said the updated app contains “timely” features for those who need help in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This product and brand refresh reflects our commitment to serve citizens beyond key moments of life. We started with features developed for parents with young children in 2018 and the Merdeka Generation in 2019. This year, we introduced timely features for those in need of employment and COVID-related support,” said Mr Kok.

“We will continue to extend simpler access to digital services and personalised content to more citizens, and evaluate their needs and feedback to improve the app with more useful features.”