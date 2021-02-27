Lift technician dies after getting trapped in North Bridge Road building

SINGAPORE: A lift technician has died after getting trapped in a building in North Bridge Road on Saturday (Feb 27).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA they received a call for assistance at about 11.30am on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The location was at 452 North Bridge Road.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, a lift technician was observed trapped between the narrow gap of the lift carriage and the metal support structure of the lift".

The lift carriage was in between the second and the third floors of the building.

The operation was "highly complex and delicate" and required SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) as well as fire station personnel to operate rescue equipment within the confined space of the lift shaft, said SCDF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emergency medical personnel from both SCDF and Tan Tock Seng Hospital were on the scene to provide assistance.

The lift technician was pronounced dead at scene at about 5.30pm, said SCDF.

CNA has asked the police for more information.