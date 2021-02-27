Technician dies after getting trapped in lift shaft in North Bridge Road building

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old lift technician has died after getting trapped in the lift shaft of a building in North Bridge Road on Saturday (Feb 27).

The man was repairing the lift at the time of the incident, said the police.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA they received a call for assistance at 452 North Bridge Road at about 11.30am.

The man was found trapped in between the "narrow gap of the lift carriage and the metal support structure of the lift", said SCDF.

The lift carriage was in between the second and the third floors of the building.

The operation was "highly complex and delicate" and required SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) as well as fire station personnel to operate rescue equipment within the confined space of the lift shaft, said SCDF.

Emergency medical personnel from both SCDF and Tan Tock Seng Hospital were on the scene to provide assistance.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5.30pm.

The case has been classified as unnatural death. Police investigations are ongoing.