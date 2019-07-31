Former Cabinet minister Lim Chee Onn named SMU chancellor

SINGAPORE: Singapore Management University (SMU) has appointed a new chancellor with effect from Aug 1, the school said on Wednesday (Jul 31).

Mr Lim Chee Onn, formerly pro-chancellor, will officiate at the university's commencement and academic year opening ceremonies. He will also preside over all major formal university ceremonies together with Pro-Chancellor Eddie Teo.



Mr Lim started his career in the civil service and was elected Member of Parliament from 1977 to 1992. He was a Minister in the Prime Minister's Office from 1980 to 1983 and served as NTUC's secretary-general from 1979 to 1983.

He is currently the chairman of the Singapore-Suzhou Township Development and Lien Ying Chow Legacy Fellowship Council at Nanyang Technological University. He is also an honorary chairman of the National Heritage Board.



Mr Lim served as executive chairman at Keppel Corporation from January 2000 to December 2008 and board member at the Monetary Authority of Singapore from January 2004 to May 2018.



President of SMU, Professor Lily Kong, said the varsity was "privileged and honoured" to have Mr Lim as chancellor.

"We look forward to his deep wealth of knowledge and experiences to take SMU forward," she said.



Prof Kong also thanked outgoing chancellor J Y Pillay, saying that he had "generously given his invaluable advice and inspired not only SMU students, but also its faculty and staff" over the years.