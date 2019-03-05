SCDF puts out fire near Lim Chu Kang cemetery after battling for nearly a day

SINGAPORE: Firefighters in Singapore put out a vegetation fire near Lim Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery on Tuesday (Mar 5) after battling the blaze for nearly a whole day.

This was one of the longest Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) operations involving vegetation fires in recent years, said SCDF on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

SCDF responded to the fire at about 7am on Monday morning, and extinguished it 19 hours later, at about 2am on Tuesday.

Firefighters carry out damping down operations. (Photo: Facebook / Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Damping down operations are ongoing to prevent any potential rekindling from hot burnt surfaces.

The fire, which broke out in multiple spots, was about the size of one football field in length and involved "piles of timber waste amidst thick vegetation", said SCDF.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire was put out at about 2am on Mar 5, 2019. (Photo: Facebook / Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Eight emergency vehicles and 52 firefighters were deployed to fight the blaze.

"We would like to thank the public for the outpouring of support as well as the expression of concern and well-wishes for our frontline officers, both online and offline," said SCDF.

"Your kind words keep their fighting spirit high even when the going gets really tough. Thank you!"

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, it added.



