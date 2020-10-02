Lim Tean arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust, under investigation for alleged stalking: Police

SINGAPORE: Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 2) for alleged criminal breach of trust and is also being investigated for alleged unlawful stalking, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday.

The arrest came after Mr Lim failed to comply with a police notice to attend a compulsory interview on Monday to assist with investigations into the two alleged offences, the police said.

"As Mr Lim Tean did not cooperate with the notice to attend an interview with police, and had stated clearly that he had no intent to comply, the police had no choice but to arrest Mr Lim Tean in order to conduct the investigations," said SPF in a news release.

"This would not have been necessary, if he complied with the police notice to come for an interview," they added.

ALLEGED OFFENCES

The police said that the counsel of Mr Lim's former client had lodged a police report alleging that that Mr Lim had misappropriated a sum of money awarded to him as damages by the court. Mr Lim had acted for the former client in a motor injury suit, said the police.

Separately, a former employee of Mr Lim has also lodged a police report against him, alleging that she was harassed by him while working at his law firm, said the police.

The employee has referred the police to text messages that were exchanged between her and Mr Lim, they added.

POLICE INTERVIEW

The police contacted Mr Lim and issued him with a written notice under the Criminal Procedure Code on Sep 23 to attend a compulsory interview on Sep 28 at the Police Cantonment complex to assist with investigations into the alleged offences.

Mr Lim was also told that he could reschedule the interview if he wanted, said the police.

"However, Mr Lim Tean replied through his counsel on Sep 27 that he had no intention of turning up for any police interview. He also made baseless allegations that the investigations against him were politically motivated," said the police.

"The police have a responsibility to investigate reports which are made, if prima facie they disclose a basis for further investigations. Persons called for police interviews must comply.

"Mr Lim Tean’s alleged victims had filed police reports alleging serious offences by him against them, and the police have a duty to investigate the allegations," they said.

Lawyer M Ravi said in a Facebook post on Friday that Mr Lim has instructed him to act as defence counsel.