Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen attends Langkawi aerospace exhibition; meets Malaysian counterpart

LANGKAWI: Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen met his counterparts from Malaysia and Indonesia on Monday (Mar 26) as part of his visit to the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 19).



Other than Malaysia Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu and Indonesia Minister of Defence General Ryamizard Ryacudu, Dr Ng also interacted with Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel participating in the exhibition.

Advertisement

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen (left) and Malaysia's Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu on the sidelines of LIMA 19 on Mar 26, 2019. (Photo: MINDEF)

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen (left) and Indonesia's Minister of Defence, General Ryamizard Ryacudu, on the sidelines of LIMA 19 on Mar 26, 2019. (Photo: MINDEF)

The SAF is taking part again in LIMA 19 at the invitation of the Malaysian government, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in the press release.

The SAF has participated in the exhibition since 2001, said MINDEF, adding that this underscored the long-standing defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, RSAF's exhibit includes a F-15SG fighter aircraft with accompanying displays of munitions such as the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile and the GBU-31 air-to-ground precision-guided munition.

Chief of Air Force Brigadier-General Kelvin Khong (left) hosts Dr Ng Eng Hen (centre) at the F-15SG static display. (Photo: MINDEF)

“In addition, the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (A330-MRTT) also performed a flypast as part of the LIMA 19 aerial display programme,” said MINDEF.

The ministry added that the SAF and the Malaysian Armed Forces interact regularly through bilateral exercises, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of courses as well as multilateral activities under the ambit of the Five Power Defence Arrangements and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM), and ADMM-Plus.

“These interactions strengthen professional ties and mutual understanding between both armed forces,” it added.

Dr Ng was accompanied by Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral (RADM) Lew Chuen Hong, Chief of Air Force Brigadier-General (BG) Kelvin Khong and MINDEF officials.



The biennial exhibition, which was officiated by Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, is being held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre and Resort World Langkawi from Mar 25 to Mar 30.



A total of 406 defence and commercial companies from 32 countries are participating in LIMA 19.

