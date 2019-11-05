Year of the Rat coins unveiled

SINGAPORE: Coin enthusiasts will be able to pre-order commemorative coins for the Year of the Rat from Tuesday (Nov 5).

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday unveiled the limited-edition coins, which feature an image of a rat against the backdrop of the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve - Singapore's first ASEAN Heritage Park.

The reverse side of the coins bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2020.

The coins are the fourth in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series. The series will be issued over 12 years from 2017 to 2028, with each year’s issue depicting a zodiac animal in a park or natural landscape setting in Singapore.

Ten versions of the Year of the Rat coins will be issued on Jan 1 next year.

An octagonal coin in 999.9 fine gold with a face value of S$100. (Image: MAS)

The coins will come with varying metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects, as well as in special premium sets with different coin combinations.

Floral-shaped coin in 999 fine silver with a face value of S$5, and the image of the rat in full colour. (Image MAS)

They include 50,000 nickel-plated zinc coins with a face value of S$2, as well as 12,000 floral-shaped coins made from 999 fine silver with a face value of S$5 and the rat in full colour.



There is also a premium gold and silver three-coin set.

A gold and silver three-coin set. (Image: MAS)

The coins will be sold by the Singapore Mint. Pre-orders can be made between Nov 5 and Dec 16, and balloting will be conducted if demand exceeds supply.

A rectangular coin in 999 fine silver coin with a face value of S$80. (Image: MAS)