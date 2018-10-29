Lion Air crash: Singapore offers assistance to Indonesia; no reports of Singaporeans on board

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Monday (Oct 29) offered to assist the Indonesian government after a Lion Air flight crashed into the sea off Indonesia's island of Java.



"The Singapore Government is saddened by the crash of Lion Air flight JT-610 on Oct 29, 2018," said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson. "We are monitoring the situation closely. Singapore has offered to assist the Indonesian government in any way if Indonesia requires it."

The ministry is in contact with Indonesian authorities, said the spokesperson, adding that so far there have been no reports of any Singaporeans on board the flight.

Flight JT610 lost contact with ground officials 13 minutes after takeoff.

A total of 181 passengers – including two infants and one child – were on board the flight, the agency said. Two pilots and six crew members were also on board.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Singapore in Jakarta at +62 811 863 348 or the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

