Lion Air crash: Singapore leaders send condolences

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders on Tuesday (Oct 30) expressed their condolences following a Lion Air crash that saw a passenger jet plummet into the sea off Indonesia's island of Java.

All 189 passengers and crew on board are feared dead.



President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote letters of condolence to their Indonesian counterparts on the deadly accident.

In her letter to Indonesian President Jokowi Widodo, Mdm Halimah wrote that she was "deeply saddened" to hear of the accident.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the people of Indonesia," she said.



She added that "Singaporeans stands ready to offer any assistance to the search and recovery efforts".

Also writing to President Widodo, Mr Lee extended his "deepest condolences" to the families who lost loved ones on behalf of the Government.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia during this time of sorrow," he said.



Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan sent his condolences in a letter to Ms Retno Marsudi, the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs.

"Please do not hesitate to let us know if we can be of assistance," he wrote.

