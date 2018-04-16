2 patients in Singapore infected with listeria strain similar to Australia outbreak: MOH

SINGAPORE: Two patients in Singapore had been infected with a listeria strain similar to an outbreak in Australia tied to rockmelons, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday morning (Apr 16).

One patient has recovered while the other died for reasons not due to the listeria infection, the ministry said.

In March, Australian authorities confirmed that four people had died after consuming rockmelon contaminated with listeria, prompting Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority to recall all rockmelons from Australia as a "precautionary measure".

Initial epidemiological investigations were conducted on five patients in Singapore who had listeria disease this year. These did not show a link to the Australian outbreak, MOH said.

The ministry's National Public Health Laboratory then conducted genetic sequence analysis on the five cases, and found two that were infected by the listeria strain ST240 – which had "a similar gene sequence" to the strain found in a patient in Australia.

"There is no further public health risk from the Australia outbreak as the risks have been mitigated through the recall of the implicated consignments in March 2018," MOH said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely."