Fire breaks out at shophouse in Little India

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a shophouse in Little India on Thursday (Apr 9) morning.

In photos and videos sent to CNA, plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fire 🔥 accident at Little India area in Singapore pic.twitter.com/0gOEj98eW1 — Arul Jeyaraj. S (@aruljeyarajs) April 9, 2020

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 112A Desker Road at 10.15am.

The fire involved the contents of a room on the second floor, said SCDF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was extinguished with two water jets, SCDF added.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.