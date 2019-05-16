Fire breaks out at Dickson Road in Little India

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a shophouse on Dickson Road in Little India on Thursday afternoon (May 16).



Advertisement

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 14 Dickson Road at around 2.50pm.

"The fire involved the contents of a two-storey shophouse," it added.

The incident happened at 14 Dickson Road. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Six handheld jets were used to contain the fire, which is "now under control", said SCDF in a Facebook post at about 4.20pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In another update at about 5.30pm, it added that 12 emergency vehicles and about 40 firefighters were sent to fight the fire.

"Protective water jets were also strategically deployed along the boundary between adjoining shophouses to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring units," it said.



There were no reported injuries.



Footage posted on social media showed thick, grey smoke rising into the air. One Twitter user said the fire was visible from as far as Suntec.

Videos shared by eyewitnesses with CNA also showed smoke emanating from a row of shophouses.

Police officers at Dickson Road in Little India where a fire broke out at a shophouse, May 16, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The roof of a shophouse appeared to be charred as several SCDF personnel battled the flames.

"The roof is completely gone," eyewitness Farihin K told CNA.









Firefighters were at the scene putting out the fire. (Photo: Mohan)

Smoke seen rising above Little India. (Photo: Farihin K)

"The fire engines reached the scene pretty fast," Farihin added.



"The firemen arrived at the scene in seven minutes," another eyewitness, Mohan, said, noting that the fire appeared to have been brought "under control" by about 3.20pm.



SCDF said the fire was extinguished at about 4.10pm.

It added it was taking precautions to prevent the fire from potentially rekindling, by wetting the burnt surfaces.



Big fire in Little India! pic.twitter.com/XzxcnYWNeh — JohnBod (@johnnytheessex) May 16, 2019





SCDF officers inspect a shophouse at 14 Dickson Road in Little India. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

