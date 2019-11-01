Man arrested for unlawful discharge of fireworks in Little India

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of unlawful discharge of dangerous fireworks, the police said in a news release on Friday (Nov 1).

Police said that they received a report on Oct 27, 2019 at about 12.40am that fireworks were set off in the vicinity of Little India, adding that no injuries were reported.

The identity of the man was established through follow-up investigations, and he was subsequently arrested on Oct 31, 2019.

The offence of discharging dangerous fireworks carries a fine of a minimum of S$2,000, up to a maximum of S$10,000, a jail term of up to 2 years, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks," said the police.

On Tuesday, another man was arrested for his suspected involvement in setting off fireworks at Jurong West over the weekend.