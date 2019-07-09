Man found dead at foot of HDB block in Little India, mother's body found in flat

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board block in Little India on Tuesday (Jul 9) morning.

His 82-year-old mother was later also found lying motionless in a flat at the same block, police said.

The police said they were alerted to a case of "unnatural death" at Block 637 Veerasamy Road, at about 6.45am.



"Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead by paramedics at scene," said the police.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to two calls for assistance where a woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.



