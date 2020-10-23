Suspect, 24, arrested after slashing incident in Little India

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slashing another man on his back along Rowell Road in Little India.

The police said they were alerted to the case on Wednesday (Oct 21), adding that the victim was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that both the man and the victim are known to each other, and the man allegedly had a dispute with the victim before the incident," said the police in a news release on Friday.



Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspect will be charged on Saturday with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he could be fined, jailed for up to seven years, caned, or receive any combination of these punishments.

