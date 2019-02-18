As it happens: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivers Budget 2019

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the Budget 2019 statement in Parliament at 3.30pm on Monday (Feb 18).

Mr Heng has said that this year’s Budget will focus on getting companies to deepen their capabilities, as well as helping workers learn new skills and master new technologies.

Advertisement

He is also expected to announce details on the Merdeka Generation Package, which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said will go some way in helping citizens born in the 1950s with healthcare costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch the live broadcast of the Budget statement on Channel NewsAsia's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page and on Mediacorp’s Toggle and on radio channel 938NOW.

This blog is being updated live, please refresh for updates.

3.32pm: Mr Heng starts delivering Budget 2019

Statues of (left to right) Sang Nila Utama, Munshi Abdullah, Tan Tock Seng, Sir Stamford Raffles and Naraina Pillai. (Photo: Singapore Bicentennial Office)

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat starts his speech with reflections on Singapore's bicentennial - the 200th year since Sir Stamford Raffles landed on the island in 1819.

Archaeological finds show that Singapore was a trading emporium with history that stretches back at least 700 years, says Mr Heng.

"In our bicentennial year, let us reflect on the twists and turns in our history, so as to chart a path forward for an even better future for our people."



3.10pm: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat arrives

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat arrives at Parliament House to deliver the Budget 2019 statement on Feb 18, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramonhan)

Mr Heng Swee Keat waves as he arrives at Parliament House to deliver the Budget statement, holding the traditional briefcase.

3.08pm: Tune in soon for live Budget 2019 coverage

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver this year's Budget speech in less than half an hour.

Mediacorp will carry the 2019 Budget statement live on Channel NewsAsia, 938NOW and Toggle.

Get the latest updates here and on Channel NewsAsia’s app, Facebook page and Twitter account.

You can also go to channelnewsasia.com's Budget 2019 site for all the latest stories.

