As it happens: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivers Budget 2019

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the Budget 2019 statement in Parliament at 3.30pm on Monday (Feb 18).

Mr Heng has said that this year’s Budget will focus on getting companies to deepen their capabilities, as well as helping workers learn new skills and master new technologies.

He is also expected to announce details on the Merdeka Generation Package, which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said will go some way in helping citizens born in the 1950s with healthcare costs.

This blog is being updated live, please refresh for updates.

4.08pm: Programmes to support workers

There will be new Professional Conversion Programmes relating to blockchain, embedded software and pre-fabrication, says Mr Heng.

The Career Support Programme will be extended for another two years: This provides wage support for employers to hire mature, retrenched Singaporeans.

From Apr 1, 2020, all transformation efforts supported by Enterprise Singapore's Enterprise Development Grant must include perks for workers, such as a pay rise.



4.05pm: Second thrust of economic transformation - training workers

File photo of workers in Singapore's manufacturing sector.

The Government will continue to invest in Singaporeans from pre-school to work, says Mr Heng.

The percentage of residents in the labour force who went for training grew from 35 per cent in 2015 to 48 per cent in 2018.

From 2016 to 2018, more than 76,000 job seekers found jobs through the Adapt and Grow initiative.



3.59pm: One-stop shop for firms to deal with Government

One-stop portals will make it easier for companies to transact with government agencies - businesses will have only one point of contact instead of up to 14.

A pilot for the food services sector will be launched by the third quarter of 2019.



3.55pm: Deepen enterprise capabilities: Support for SMEs

Mr Heng announced an additional S$100 million for an SME Co-Investment Fund III. This is in addition to S$400 million set aside since 2010 to invest in SMEs, alongside the private sector.



Existing schemes by Enterprise Singapore will be streamlined into a single Enterprise Financing Scheme. This will be launched in October.



Government will take on up to 70 per cent of risk for bank loans to young companies (incorporated for less than five years).

The SME Working Capital Loan Scheme will be extended for two more years, until March 2021. It will be folded under the Enterprise Financing Scheme.



3.51pm: Deepen enterprise capabilities: Support for start-ups

The start-up ecosystem in Singapore has grown significantly. In 2016, Startup SG was launched, now it's time to scale up and venture into new markets, says Mr Heng.



Enterprise Singapore will launch Scale-up SG programme to work with aspiring, high-growth local firms to innovate, grow and internationalise.

There will also be a pilot Innovation Agents programme - for firms to tap on a pool of experts for advice on opportunities to innovate and commercialise technology.



3.48pm: Steady growth in 2018



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivers the Budget 2019 statement on Feb 19, 2019.

Singapore's economy grew 3.2 per cent in 2018, a slight dip from 2017's 3.6 per cent.

Global growth is expected to moderate this year and uncertainties have increased, Mr Heng warns.



All 23 Industry Transformation Maps announced in the 2016 Budget have been launched, he says.

Productivity grew by 3.6 per cent in the past three years, higher than the 1.6 per cent per annum from 2012 to 2015. There was strong performance by outward-oriented sectors such as manufacturing.



3.45pm: Government to spend about 30% of expenditure on defence

"As a people, we must have the psychological and emotional resilience to face crises stoically," says Mr Heng.

National Service has "forged a deep understanding" in Singaporeans that everyone has the duty to defend the nation, he adds.

The Government will continue to invest a significant share of resources - about 30 per cent of total expenditure - in defence, security and diplomacy.

"This spending is significant, but indispensable. We will invest more, if the need arises," he says.



3.42pm: Terrorism, cybersecurity threats

File photo of a person typing on a keyboard. (Photo: Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

The terrorism threat remains high, and malicious cyber activities are growing.

The Home Team Science & Technology Agency will be set up by the end of the year to develop science and technology capabilities of the Home Team.

More details are to be announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Committee of Supply (COS) debates.



3.38pm: Strong, United Singapore

Budget 2019 is a strategic plan to allocate resources to build a Strong, United Singapore, says Mr Heng. There are five main themes:

A safe and secure Singapore

A vibrant and innovative economy

A caring and inclusive society

A global city and home for all

A fiscally sustainable future

But Mr Heng cautioned that financial resources alone are not enough: "We call on all Singaporeans to partner with the Government, and support one another to succeed in this endeavour."

3.35pm: Four major shifts - one more than in 2018

Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration in Marseille, France, Jan 19, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

Besides a shift in global economic weight towards Asia, rapid technological advancements and changing demographic patterns, Mr Heng highlights a fourth major force that is shaping the future: A decline in support for globalisation.

These four major forces are interacting in complex ways, he says. Trade frictions between the US and China are raising geopolitical uncertainty.

Closer to home, ASEAN has thrived for more than 50 years and working together, the nations can maximise their potential.

But neighbours will have "occasional differences" - such as Singapore's bilateral issues with Malaysia, he says.



3.32pm: Mr Heng starts delivering Budget 2019

Statues of (left to right) Sang Nila Utama, Munshi Abdullah, Tan Tock Seng, Sir Stamford Raffles and Naraina Pillai. (Photo: Singapore Bicentennial Office)

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat starts his speech with reflections on Singapore's bicentennial - the 200th year since Sir Stamford Raffles landed on the island in 1819.

Archaeological finds show that Singapore was a trading emporium with history that stretches back at least 700 years, says Mr Heng.

"In our bicentennial year, let us reflect on the twists and turns in our history, so as to chart a path forward for an even better future for our people."



3.10pm: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat arrives

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat arrives at Parliament House to deliver the Budget 2019 statement on Feb 18, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramonhan)

Mr Heng Swee Keat waves as he arrives at Parliament House to deliver the Budget statement, holding the traditional briefcase.

