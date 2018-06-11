As it happens: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit

SINGAPORE: A historic summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes place on Tuesday morning (Jun 12) at Sentosa, with the US dangling "unique" security guarantees in exchange for the North abandoning its nuclear weapons programme.



Expect a one-on-one meeting between Kim and Trump at Capella Hotel - the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader. A working lunch is also on the cards.

"The complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on the eve of the summit.

