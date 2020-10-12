As it happens: CNA explores Singapore on foot Day 2

SINGAPORE: It's Day 2 of CNA's marathon walk across Singapore to experience the island in new light. CNA journalists Matthew Mohan and Gaya Chandramohan made good ground on the first day, covering 31km out of an estimated 110km route round the island. They started from Jurong West and ended at HarbourFront.



On the second day of their expedition, they are set to walk from HarbourFront to Tanjong Pagar, passing through the Marina Bay area on the way to Changi.









Advertisement