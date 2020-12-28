AVS investigating after people filmed playing foosball with live frogs

SINGAPORE: The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is investigating after a group of people were filmed playing foosball with live frogs.

The AVS said on Monday (Dec 28) it is concerned about the incident and is investigating the case.



“AVS takes all feedback received from the public on animal cruelty seriously, and will look into the cases reported. As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help,” it added.



Videos of the incident have been shared widely on social media. One of the clips showed several people playing foosball and hitting a live frog with a ball. Another video showed at least 15 live frogs inside a cardboard box.

The videos included captions such as “my last frog”, “Merry Christmas” and “thanks for the 100 frogs”.



Members of the public can alert AVS, which is a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), of any suspected cases via their online feedback form or call 1800-476-1600.



Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.