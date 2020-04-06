As it happens: Heng Swee Keat announces third round of COVID-19 support measures in new 'Solidarity Budget'

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is set to announce a third round of support measures to help tide businesses, workers and households through the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday (Apr 6).

The new "Solidarity Budget" follows the Unity Budget announced on Feb 18 and the Resilience Budget of Mar 26, and comes as Singapore closes schools and most workplaces for a month for the "first time in our history" to stem the spread of the disease, Mr Heng said in a Facebook post on Sunday.



"The COVID-19 situation has taken a very sharp turn, both globally and locally," said Mr Heng. "Strong measures have to be taken to protect lives, but the economy has taken a hit as a result."

His speech will be carried live on CNA's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and on television.

We track the latest developments on our live blog:

