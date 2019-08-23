Football: Klopp hoping for quick Alisson recovery

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful he will not have to cope without his commanding goalkeeper Alisson Becker for much longer with the Brazilian nursing a torn calf muscle.

Alisson made a huge difference to Liverpool's defence after a £67 million (US$81 million) move from Roma last season as Klopp's men won the Champions League and came within a point of the club's first Premier League title for 29 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without him, Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in four games in all competitions so far this season with his understudy Adrian at fault for Southampton's goal in a nervy 2-1 away win last weekend.

"We want to give him the time he needs, but it looks good.

"In the beginning he was on crutches, which is normal with the injury he had. They are not there anymore, so he walks normally and he can really train completely differently now to a week ago.

"I think from now on it will go quick, but how quick I don't know."

Advertisement

Advertisement

One member of Klopp's squad back fit and desperate to make an impact is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after missing almost the entirety of last season out recovering from knee ligament damage.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played for 89 minutes against Southampton and could face another of his former clubs when Arsenal visit Anfield on Saturday just days after extending his contract with the European champions until 2023.

"It was a very good week for him and for us," said Klopp. "He's in the best shape I remember and mentally is very good.

"All the steps Ox did were the right steps and now he is back on track. The good times are ahead."

