Watch live at 8pm: President Halimah Yacob to deliver address to Singapore's 14th Parliament

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will deliver her opening address to Singapore's 14th Parliament on Monday (Aug 24), as the House convenes for the first time since the conclusion of the country's General Election in July.

The speech will set out the priorities for the Government and will focus on how Singapore tackles the healthcare and economic impact of COVID-19, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday. In the following days, ministries will lay out what they will do in support of the agenda and Members of Parliament (MPs) will debate the address.



Watch President Halimah's speech at 8pm here:



The first sitting on Monday of the 14th Parliament will take place at Parliament House and the Arts House - the first time it will be held in more than one location, as part of safe-distancing measures due to the ongoing pandemic.



MPs will take their oaths and make their affirmations from the Chamber in their respective locations, and there will be simultaneous screening of proceedings in each location.



