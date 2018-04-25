Danny Quah to succeed Kishore Mahbubani as dean of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

SINGAPORE: Professor Danny Quah will succeed Professor Kishore Mahbubani as dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKY School), the National University of Singapore (NUS) announced on Wednesday (Apr 25).

Prof Quah, currently acting dean as well as vice-dean of academic affairs and Li Ka Shing Professor in Economics at the LKY School, will take up his appointment on May 1.

NUS announced last November that Prof Mahbubani, the founding dean of the LKY School, would retire from his position at the end of 2017 after more than 13 years.

The university also said on Wednesday that Associate Professor Chong Yap Seng has been appointed as the new dean of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, taking over from Associate Professor Yeoh Khay Guan.

Currently vice-dean of academic medicine at the school, Assoc Prof Chong's appointment will take effect on Jan 1 next year.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye said in a press release that the university is "delighted" with the appointments.

“In Danny, we have found a leader who has the vision, stature and drive that will propel Asia’s top public policy school to the next level,” he said. “He is internationally respected for his work, appreciates the importance of the school in Asia and the world, and is also popular with his colleagues, students and alumni for his warmth.”

Prof Tan also welcomed the appointment of Assoc Prof Chong, calling him an “outstanding and multiple award-winning clinician-researcher, educator and administrator and a homegrown talent”.

“He has a clear vision and strategy for further deepening the impact of the region’s leading medical school,” said Prof Tan.

He also thanked Prof Mahbubani for his "tireless efforts and achievements" and expressed "heartfelt thanks" to Assoc Prof Yeoh.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who is chairman of the LKY School governing board, called Prof Quah an "outstanding scholar and leader".



Both dean-designates said they were honoured by their appointments.