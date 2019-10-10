2 men charged over loaded pistol found in Jurong West flat, first such case in a decade

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged in court on Thursday (Oct 10) in relation to a loaded pistol in what is the first such case in a decade.

Muhammad Ikram Abdul Aziz, 24, was given one charge of unlawful possession of arms under the Arms Offences Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is accused of illegally possessing a Shooters Sea Hawk pistol in a third-floor flat at Block 731 Jurong West Street 72 on Oct 8.

A second man, 25-year-old Amirul Asyraff Muhammad Junus, was charged with one count of consorting with a person carrying arms.

He had allegedly been with Ikram in February this year while Ikram had the weapon, and had reasonable presumption to know he had it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, the police were informed by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) that a 24-year-old suspect was in possession of a firearm.

The police and CNB conducted an operation on Tuesday to arrest Ikram at his block in Jurong West. They found the pistol in his flat, but no drugs were found.

Amirul was arrested a day later in Woodlands, according to a joint statement on Wednesday by the police and CNB.

Both men were remanded on Thursday for investigations and will return to court on Oct 17.

This is the first case since 2009 involving the illegal possession of firearms.



The penalties for unlawful possession of any arm or ammunition are a jail term of between five and 10 years and at least six strokes of the cane.

Any person who knowingly consorts with a person in unlawful possession of an arm faces the same penalties.