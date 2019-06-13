3 arrested for loan shark activities after tomato sauce, paint splashed on gate and vehicle

SINGAPORE: Two men and a woman were arrested on Wednesday (Jun 12) in two separate cases of loan shark harassment after a vehicle was splashed with paint and tomato sauce was thrown onto a gate.

Police officers were called to a flat along Bedok North Avenue 4 after reports that tomato sauce was splashed across the gate of a home. Graffiti was also scrawled on the wall of the staircase landing beside the unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested by officers from Bedok Police Division, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release.

Officers seized a bottle of tomato sauce, a black marker and a mobile phone as part of their investigations.

The other incident took place along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4. Police received a report that paint was thrown over a vehicle and that "loan shark-related notes" were affixed to the vehicle.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in a joint operation between the Criminal Investigation Department and Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in at least two other cases of loan-shark harassment," police said.

All three of them will be charged in court on Friday.

First-time offenders found guilty of loan shark harassment may be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for a maximum of five years and caned.

“The police have zero tolerance against loan shark harassment," the force said.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety, peace and security will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law.



"Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not to work with or assist them in any way."