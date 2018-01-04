Local celebrity Sharon Au set to leave Mediacorp on Feb 1

SINGAPORE: Actress and host Sharon Au is set to leave Mediacorp on Feb 1 after 22 years of service, according to an announcement made on Thursday (Jan 4).

The 42-year-old is getting ready to head to France to pursue other challenges.

“I look forward to exploring new opportunities in France where I had spent a year studying,” she told Channel NewsAsia.

"After 22 years of service to Mediacorp, I have decided to embark on a new professional challenge. The journey has been varied and interesting – I spent 10 years as an artiste, five years studying under a company scholarship for which I am eternally grateful, and the last seven in fashion and online portals management.

"It was a hard decision for me to resign, having dedicated more than half of my life to Mediacorp. With my resignation, I will be leaving the world of entertainment and fashion to pursue another path," she added in a media statement.

Au has hosted popular television programmes such as the President's Star Charity and is the lead of Mediacorp's fashion community portal styleXstyle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is also the publisher of fashion magazine ELLE Singapore.

After an extensive career in the entertainment and fashion industries, she will be pursuing other paths.

Mediacorp wished her well in all her future endeavours.

"She has demonstrated her talent, passion and genuine curiosity in diverse areas of the business. We’re sure she will continue to do well and surprise and delight those around her. Sharon has all our very best wishes as she embarks on new adventures," said Mediacorp.

