Local firm to install 4,000 electrical vehicle charging points in 1,200 condos by 2030

SINGAPORE: A local firm with plans to install 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the country by 2030 announced on Wednesday (Jan 27) that about 4,000 of these points will be located in at least 1,200 condominiums.



Citing “strong unmet needs” in the condominium market, Charge+ will invest in, install, and operate charging stations in condominiums, which so far have been reluctant to “make such hefty investments” in EV charging points, the firm said.



Charge+ also announced its first partnership with the Sky@Eleven condominium, which is located along Thomson Road, with six charging points to be installed within the premises.



“This game-changing model has garnered very strong interest from many condominiums because the upfront capital outlay, operating expenses and risk are borne by Charge+,” the firm added.



EV drivers who use Charge+ charging points will pay a fixed monthly fee in a subscription-type model, the first of its kind for EV charging in Singapore. According to Charge+, this monthly fee will be about half of what a driver driving a conventional vehicle will typically spend on fuel each month.



The company said that its technology will "support Singapore’s goal of phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles for 100 per cent clean energy vehicles by 2040".



CEO of Charge+ Goh Chee Kiong said he is “delighted by the very strong interest in EVs from many condominium residents”, many of whom have been deterred by the lack of charging infrastructure near their homes.

“Charge+ believes that its pioneering Charging-as-a-Service business model will plug an important gap in the condominium segment and contribute strongly to Singapore’s vision of phasing out conventional vehicles,” Mr Goh said.

