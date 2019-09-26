Local singer and former Anugerah winner faces charges of GST evasion

SINGAPORE: A local singer faces charges of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion amounting to about S$14,000.

Nur Sarah Aqilah Sumathi, better known as Sarah Aqilah, returned to court on Thursday (Sep 26) for a further mention of her case.

Sarah was crowned the winner of reality singing competition Anugerah in 2009 and has 35,000 followers on Instagram.

She faces seven charges under the Customs Act. According to charge sheets, she was involved in the fraudulent evasion of GST between June 2015 and June 2017 on a total of seven occasions.

The offences are said to have taken place at the arrival halls of Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 of Changi Airport.

The largest single amount of allegedly evaded tax was S$4,665 for an assortment of items with a total value of S$66,652.

She is set to plead guilty on Oct 10.

Under the Customs Act, anyone found guilty of evading tax can be fined at least 10 times the amount of tax evaded, or S$5,000, whichever is lesser. The maximum fine is 20 times the tax evaded, or S$5,000, whichever is greater.

The case comes weeks after another Anugerah winner was charged in court. Singer Aliff Aziz faces charges of theft and will return for a further mention of his case on Oct 1.