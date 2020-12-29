16-year-old arrested over Locanto sexual services scam

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 29) for his suspected involvement in a sexual services scam.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a report on Nov 22 from a victim who had responded to an advertisement for sexual services posted on classifieds website Locanto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"After payments were made via bank transfer, the other party allegedly became uncontactable," said the authorities.



Officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the teenager, with preliminary investigations showing he could be involved in other similar cheating cases.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with cheating, and may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined if found guilty.

The police advised the public to be wary of online friend requests or listings offering escort, massage or sexual services as they may be fraudulent in nature.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Scammers may employ scare tactics to threaten victims into making more payments. Remain calm and do not accede to their requests," said SPF.

"Do not give out your personal details such as your credit card information freely," it added.

