JEM, Westgate among locations visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period

SINGAPORE: Shopping malls JEM and Westgate were on Sunday (May 16) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Other malls on the list include Tampines 1, White Sands, Boon Lay Shopping Centre, Junction 8, Changi City Point, Market Square @ Downtown East and Bedok Mall.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There are also supermarkets, as well as several coffee shops and eateries, including Old Airport Road Food Centre & Shopping Mall, Kimly Coffeeshop at 444 Pasir Ris Drive 6 and Koufu at Rivervale Plaza.



The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

Advertisement







"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported a total of 38 new COVID-19 community cases on Sunday, the highest number in more than a year.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram