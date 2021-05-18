Suntec City, Fengshan market among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: A number of shopping malls and eateries were on Monday (May 17) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The malls include Bugis+, Thomson Plaza, Jurong Point, Suntec City, ION Orchard, 313@Somerset, Eastlink Mall, City Square Mall, Millenia Walk and The Clementi Walk.

Among the eateries included are Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre, Teck Gree Market & Food Centre, Shunfu Mart Food Centre, Fengshan Market & Food Centre, The Beef Station at 2 Tai Thong Crescent, Don Lechon at 511 Guillemard Road, Ling Ling by The Wine Company at 8 Dempsey Road, as well as a McDonald's outlet at Toa Payoh HDB Hub.

Other locations in the list include Season Live Seafood on Pulau Ubin, the Wanyoo Cybercafe at Beauty World and Superbowl Keat Hong at Keat Hong Community Club.



The list of the new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.









"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported 21 COVID-19 community cases were reported on Monday.

Ten cases were linked to previous infections, while 11 had no links to other cases. Six of the 21 cases had been placed on quarantine earlier, said the ministry.

Among them were two students and a teacher from three different primary schools - Fuchun, Frontier and Maha Bodhi School.

