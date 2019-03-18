Former logistics manager fined for seeking 'commission fees' from suppliers

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old former logistics manager has been fined for illegally requesting "commission fees" from suppliers, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Monday (Mar 18).



Hong Eng Lam, then an employee of Hsing Loong Management, sourced for quotations of construction equipment and provided recommendations to parent company HSL Constructor and its subsidiaries.

"Hong had contacted suppliers to request for commission fees ranging between S$2,000 to S$5,000. In turn, Hong would recommend to HSL to make purchases of equipment from these companies," CPIB said in its statement.



He was estimated to have collected about S$21,400 in bribes between 2016 and 2017, the bureau added.

Hong got bribes from employees at JPN Industrial Trading, Nordic Lift-Truck and Cycle and Carriage Industries in exchange for making recommendations for the purchase of generators, welding sets, tippers and a forklift.

"It is illegal for employees to line their pockets with corrupt commissions obtained during the course of their work," the bureau warned.



"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. It is a serious offence to obtain bribes, or attempt to obtain bribes from another individual or entity."

Those convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 and/or jailed up to five years.