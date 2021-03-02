0.5% of Singapore's workforce are long-term visit pass holders

SINGAPORE: About 0.5 per cent of Singapore’s workforce, or 17,890 workers, are long-term visit pass (LTVP) and long-term visit pass plus (LTVP+) holders as of December 2020, said Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang on Tuesday (Mar 2).

Of this, 190 or about 1 per cent are self-employed, she said in response to a Parliamentary question by MP Leon Perera (WP-Aljunied) on the current number of LTVP and LTVP+ holders and how many are self-employed.

Foreign spouses and children of Singapore citizens or permanent residents (PRs) are among those who can apply for an LTVP. Spouses are eligible for LTVP+, which is of a longer validity and provides healthcare subsidies, if they have been married for at least three years or have a Singaporean child, among other criteria.



Spouses or children under 21 years old who hold such passes can apply for a Letter of Consent to work in Singapore. Other LTVP holders, which include parents of citizens or PRs, can work in Singapore if they have a regular work pass, said Ms Gan.

To Mr Perera’s additional question on whether LTVP or LTVP+ holders face obstacles to being self-employed, Ms Gan said: “To be classified as self-employed, they also need to be hired by the same firm for which they are listed as director, partner, limited partner or sole proprietor in ACRA’s (Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority) records.”

