Longer HDB tenancy period for non-Malaysian non-citizen tenants

SINGAPORE: Homeowners will be allowed to rent out their flat or bedrooms to non-Malaysian non-citizen tenants for a maximum of two years from Jan 1, 2019, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Tuesday (Dec 18).

This is up from the current 1.5 years.

Advertisement

The revised tenancy period will apply to all rental applications involving non-Malaysian non-citizen tenants that are received by HDB on or after Jan 1, 2019.

According to HDB, this revision will give flat owners greater flexibility to secure a longer tenancy period with non-citizen tenants who may have work/ immigration passes that are valid for a longer period of two years.

The maximum tenancy period where all the tenants are Singapore citizens and/ or Malaysians remains unchanged, at three years.

HDB added that flat owners who are presently renting out their flat or bedrooms to non-Malaysian non-citizen tenants with HDB’s approval may continue to do so for the remaining approved duration.

Advertisement