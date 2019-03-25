Longer train intervals, early closure at selected MRT stations from April to June

SINGAPORE: Train commuters can expect longer train intervals and early closures at selected MRT stations from April to June this year.

The adjustments have been made as part of the extended engineering hours in order to facilitate power supply system renewal and maintenance works, SMRT said in a press release on Monday (Mar 25).

In April, there will be longer intervals of about 10 to 15 minutes for train services on the North-South Line (NSL) between Orchard and City Hall MRT stations.

(Image: SMRT)

This will take place on Saturday and Sunday mornings, from the start of service until 7am.

There will also be no NSL service between City Hall and Raffles Place stations during the affected period. Commuters are advised to use the East-West Line (EWL) instead, said SMRT.

EARLY CLOSURE

In May and June, seven MRT stations along the EWL from Lavender to Bedok will close earlier at 11pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays.

(Image: SMRT)

A shuttle bus service between Bugis and Tanah Merah stations will be provided during the affected periods. The buses will pick up and drop off passengers at designated bus stops near the affected MRT stations.

(Image: SMRT)

The timings for the last train's departure from each station will vary during the affected period.

"Commuters are advised to check the departure times at affected MRT stations, or on SMRT Trains’ website and social media platforms, in order to plan their journeys ahead of time," said SMRT.

"More time may also be needed to travel between MRT stations using the shuttle bus services," the transport operator added.

