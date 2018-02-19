Longer travelling time on NSL towards Marina South Pier until March: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Commuters can expect up to 15 minutes of additional travel time when taking the MRT towards Marina South Pier on the North-South Line until March, SMRT said on Monday (Feb 19).

SMRT said track improvement works in the southbound tunnel near Raffles Place started last month and are expected to go on until March.



"The works involve replacing parts of the existing concrete track bed that support the running rails. On nights when fresh concrete is cast on the track bed, the concrete requires several hours to cure and reach full strength. To facilitate this curing process, temporary speed restrictions have been imposed on the affected tracks," SMRT said.



As a result, trains have been moving slower over a 300-metre stretch between City Hall and Raffles Place MRT stations.



"During peak hours when trains are running at two-minute intervals, this can cause congestion in the NSL tunnel as trains heading towards the city need to maintain a safe distance from one another. As such, some commuters may experience trains stopping between stations, or longer waiting times at station platforms," the transport operator added.

SMRT said it will progressively lift speed restrictions when the improvement works are complete.

