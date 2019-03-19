Lornie Highway, new underpasses to fully open on Apr 19

SINGAPORE: Lornie Highway, which connects MacRitchie Viaduct to Adam Flyover, will fully open on Apr 19, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a media release on Tuesday (Mar 19).



The opening of the northbound section will complete the entire stretch of Lornie Highway. The first phase of the highway was opened on Oct 28 last year.



The new Adam underpass will also open on Apr 19. This will allow motorists on the PIE heading towards Changi to have "a seamless connection" onto northbound Lornie Highway, said LTA.



The northbound Lornie Highway towards MacRitchie Viaduct, Adam Underpass and the remaining bound of Sime Underpass will open on Apr 19, 2019. (Graphic: Land Transport Authority)

Opening in two phases, one bound of the Sime Underpass will first open at 3am on Mar 24. Motorists will be able to go directly from Lornie Road (southbound) to Lornie Highway (southbound) and Kheam Hock Road.

With this connection, the temporary road connection from Sime Road and the signalised junction along Lornie Highway (southbound) will be removed, said LTA.

The remaining bound of Sime Underpass, which will bring traffic from Kheam Hock Road towards Lornie Road (northbound), will be fully completed by Apr 19 as well.



LTA said the phased approach was adopted due to the expected increase in traffic flow during the Qing Ming Festival, which falls from end March to early April.



Sime Underpass connecting Lornie Road (southbound) to Lornie Highway (southbound) and Kheam Hock Road will open on Mar 24, 2019. (Graphic: Land Transport Authority)

The completion of the entire Lornie Highway and the underpasses will improve traffic flow along Lornie Road and the PIE, said LTA.

It will also "cater to expected growth in future traffic demand", it added.



The Lornie Highway was originally scheduled to be opened at the end of 2017. The deadline was pushed to early this year due to an extended deadline for public exhumation and the main contractor's financial restructuring.

A new bus stop will be constructed as well along the new access road to Sime Road estate with the new highway opening, said LTA.

Bus services 52, 74, 93, 852, 855 which are currently operating on Lornie Road would cater to the new northbound highway.

The change in routes is expected to be effective by the third quarter of 2019.

EXPANSION OF KPE/TPE INTERCHANGE

On Mar 30, a new slip road will open from Tampines Expressway (SLE) Exit 6 at the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway/TPE intercharge to Halus Link towards Lorong Halus and Punggol Central.



This will give motorists an alternative route when returning from TPE(SLE) to Punggol town to Punggol Central, in addition to existing routes via Punggol Road and Punggol Way.

The new slip road is expected to alleviate the evening peak traffic along TPE towards SLE and at the Punggol Road/Punggol Way exits, said LTA.

By June, another new slip road will also open from TPE(PIE) Exit 7 to Halus Link towards Lorong Halus and Punggol Central.

This will provide motorists an alternative route to Punggol Central.



LTA added that the current Exit 7, which connects to KPE(ECP), will be renamed Exit 7A.

