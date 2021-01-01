All units at Lorong 3 Geylang vacated as land returns to state ownership

SINGAPORE: All 191 terrace house units at Lorong 3 Geylang have been vacated, as ownership of the site returned to the state after the leases expired on Thursday (Dec 31).

“The return of leasehold land to the State upon lease expiry enables the land to be rejuvenated to meet these various needs of Singaporeans,” the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Friday.

"SLA will hoard up and clear the site in preparation for redevelopment."



It was announced in June 2017 that the land occupied by the units will return to the state once the 60-year lease expires. It will be redeveloped for public housing as part of the larger plan to rejuvenate Kallang, SLA said previously.

Of the 191 units at the site, 40 were occupied by owners, 16 were used for religious purposes and 135 were used as foreign workers’ accommodation.

Those who own the units they occupy received assistance over the last three years to prepare them for relocation, SLA said.

“An SLA officer was assigned to each household to guide them through their relocation plans and to provide assistance according to their unique circumstances,” the authority said.

“SLA worked with the Housing & Development Board (HDB) to ensure that no one would be left without a housing option.”



SLA also worked with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, as well as the relevant religious organisations, to help the occupants of the units used for religious purposes.

At a media briefing on Dec 3, SLA said that 13 of these 16 units will either relocate or wind down.

Occupants of the remaining units said at the time that they are reviewing their options, which include co-locating with religious organisations in other areas or renting from commercial or industrial premises.

The occupants of the units were also informed that they could seek assistance from the relevant member organisations of the National Steering Committee on Racial and Religious Harmony, SLA added.

As for the foreign workers, SLA said it worked with the Ministry of Manpower and employers to make relocation arrangements for them.



“The Government takes into consideration various national, social and economic needs in making land planning decisions and redevelopment plans,” SLA said on Friday.

